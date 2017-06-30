Warrenville to celebrate 50 years thi...

Warrenville to celebrate 50 years this Fourth of July

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Daily Herald

The Firecracker 5K in Warrenville opens the second day of the city's Fourth of July celebrations, which also marks Warrenville's 50th anniversary. Afraid her "little space in the world" would be "swallowed up" by Naperville and Wheaton, Fay Johnson dedicated her life in the mid-1960s to Warrenville's 1967 incorporation.

