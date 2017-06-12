The Wheaton Municipal Band Presents Band Classics
Hold on to your hats! The Wheaton Municipal Band concert on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Park in downtown Wheaton is chocked full of some of the best band repertoire ever written. The clarinets and flutes are razor focused with fingers flying on some very challenging passages.
