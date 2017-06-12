The Wheaton Municipal Band Presents B...

The Wheaton Municipal Band Presents Band Classics

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

Hold on to your hats! The Wheaton Municipal Band concert on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Park in downtown Wheaton is chocked full of some of the best band repertoire ever written. The clarinets and flutes are razor focused with fingers flying on some very challenging passages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris Prochut 3 min Sts P and p 8
Calling Captain Macaroni 2 9 min Barbers corner 2
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 1 hr Vickie Pike 409
News FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion Mon Judy 1
News Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ... Mon frogcycle 1
certified and ethical hacker for hire Sun eugene 2
News Wheaton cop resigns over shoplifting charge (Oct '07) Jun 6 Thiefs are scum 29
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dupage County was issued at June 13 at 12:00AM CDT

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC