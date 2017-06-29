Starbucks opening in Long Grove space previously occupied by Peet's, Caribou
Starbucks will open in Long Grove's busy Route 83 corridor in a vacant mall space previously occupied by two other coffee shops. Village President Bill Jacob said he expects the Starbucks pegged for Sunset Grove will be a boost for the plaza overall.
