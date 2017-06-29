Starbucks opening in Long Grove space...

Starbucks opening in Long Grove space previously occupied by Peet's, Caribou

Tuesday Jun 27

Starbucks will open in Long Grove's busy Route 83 corridor in a vacant mall space previously occupied by two other coffee shops. Village President Bill Jacob said he expects the Starbucks pegged for Sunset Grove will be a boost for the plaza overall.

