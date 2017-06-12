Popular juried art show returns to Ca...

Popular juried art show returns to Cantigny

13 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Art in Bloom Cantigny Fine Art Festival, a Father's Day weekend tradition at the park, will feature more than 75 juried artists in a variety of media, displaying and offering their work for sale, spokesman Jeff Reiter said. Between 4,000 and 5,000 visitors are expected during the festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton.

