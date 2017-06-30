Ownership change at Midwest Transit

There is a change in ownership of Midwest Transit Equipment in Kankakee, one of the largest bus dealerships in the Midwest, but the move for the 41-year-old company should not be a dramatic one. John McKinney, the company's president and CEO and the former president of Navistar's Global Bus division, is heading the new ownership group.

