Officials: Residents support proposed...

Officials: Residents support proposed clubhouse at Addison golf course

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Daily Herald

The Preserve at Oak Meadows is slated to reopen for golf this summer. In the meantime, the property's owner -- the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County -- is trying to decide if a new clubhouse should be built on the property in Addison.

