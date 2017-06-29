New volunteer program aims to make Du...

New volunteer program aims to make DuPage courthouse easier to navigate

Whether you're walking in to get married, pay a traffic ticket or face felony charges, the DuPage County courthouse -- with its security checkpoints and all the hustle and bustle that comes with the hundreds of people coming and going -- can be an intimidating place. DuPage court officials are hoping to ease some of that tension and intimidation by implementing a new volunteer program to ease the stress on courthouse visitors and help them find their way.

