Memory expert Linda Sasser to offer strategies for seniors
Dr. Linda Sasser will present "Keep Your Brain Fit and Your Memory Sharp" at Windsor Park in Carol Stream.[email protected] As we age, keeping the brain sharp is vital to enjoying a full and rewarding lifestyle. Dr. Linda Sasser will present "Keep Your Brain Fit and Your Memory Sharp" on Thursday, July 13 at 1:30 p.m., at Windsor Park retirement community, 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream.
