Meet Andy Lines, Bishop-designate
Archbishop Foley Beach of the Anglican Church in North America, speaking on behalf of GAFCON's Primates Council, has introduced the Rev. Andy Lines as the global group's designated Missionary Bishop to Scotland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Living Church.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honesty is the best policy
|7 min
|Advice
|31
|Apologize To Sts P and p
|41 min
|Sts P and p
|14
|The Murder Minded
|1 hr
|Sts P and p
|1
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|12 hr
|Sts P and p
|567
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|17 hr
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|Fri
|Conni before
|6
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Andy Davis62
|407
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC