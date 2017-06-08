Meet Andy Lines, Bishop-designate

Meet Andy Lines, Bishop-designate

Thursday Read more: Living Church

Archbishop Foley Beach of the Anglican Church in North America, speaking on behalf of GAFCON's Primates Council, has introduced the Rev. Andy Lines as the global group's designated Missionary Bishop to Scotland.

