Jimmy Piersall, Former Baseball Player and Broadcaster, Dies...

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: SFGate

Jimmy Piersall, the former baseball star and broadcaster whose colorful personality matched his performance on the field, has died. He was 87. He passed away at a care facility in Wheaton, Illinois, according to the Chicago Tribune , after battling mental illness for much of his life and ultimately being diagnosed as bipolar disorder.

