Jimmy Piersall, Former Baseball Player and Broadcaster, Dies...
Jimmy Piersall, the former baseball star and broadcaster whose colorful personality matched his performance on the field, has died. He was 87. He passed away at a care facility in Wheaton, Illinois, according to the Chicago Tribune , after battling mental illness for much of his life and ultimately being diagnosed as bipolar disorder.
