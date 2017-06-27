Hope's Garden honors abandoned baby while helping needy
Hope's Garden, created in memory of Baby Hope who was found abandoned near Wheaton, will provide fresh produce for community members in need. The DuPage County Sheriff's Office has begun planting and tending to Hope's Garden, a memorial that will honor an abandoned baby and provide fresh food to people in need.
