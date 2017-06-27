Hope's Garden honors abandoned baby w...

Hope's Garden honors abandoned baby while helping needy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Daily Herald

Hope's Garden, created in memory of Baby Hope who was found abandoned near Wheaton, will provide fresh produce for community members in need. The DuPage County Sheriff's Office has begun planting and tending to Hope's Garden, a memorial that will honor an abandoned baby and provide fresh food to people in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 3 hr Liam Baker 424
Viva la Raza putos 14 hr Jethro 3
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Wed Rep Denny Hasturd 3
Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11) Jun 25 Jonetan Andrade 8
Route 66 Dirt Track Jun 25 Racer 1
News Drug dealer turned in by potential customer sen... (Jun '13) Jun 23 Dr Thrax 11
Danger! Do not try to date DuPage County women! (Jan '13) Jun 18 dave f 6
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC