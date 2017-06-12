Historic Wheaton mansion may be saved after all
A historic Wheaton mansion on the verge of demolition at the Loretto Convent could be saved and moved within the neighborhood in yet another nail-biter for preservationists scrambling to rescue the 19th-century building. Developers are tearing down buildings on the secluded site at 1600 Somerset Lane to make way for a subdivision of four dozen homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|1 hr
|OlllllO
|453
|Knights of Columbus 1369 Grand Knight Speaks Out
|4 hr
|Laughing at YOU
|59
|DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di...
|14 hr
|VW Beetle
|4
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|18 hr
|Jessie Winkar79
|413
|Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11)
|Thu
|BDW
|7
|Wheaton cop resigns over shoplifting charge (Oct '07)
|Jun 6
|Thiefs are scum
|29
|Loretto Convent property in Wheaton
|Jun 1
|Elohttub Ymkcil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC