Historic Wheaton mansion may be saved after all

A historic Wheaton mansion on the verge of demolition at the Loretto Convent could be saved and moved within the neighborhood in yet another nail-biter for preservationists scrambling to rescue the 19th-century building. Developers are tearing down buildings on the secluded site at 1600 Somerset Lane to make way for a subdivision of four dozen homes.

