Forest preserve buildings could be razed near Glendale Heights
A former guard house at the East Branch Forest Preserve that Glendale Heights officials once planned to transform into a senior center could be demolished by the village. Seventeen years ago, Glendale Heights decided to rent the vacant house on roughly three acres along Glen Ellyn Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|45 min
|OlllllO
|447
|Knights of Columbus 1369 Grand Knight Speaks Out
|4 hr
|Laughing at YOU
|58
|DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di...
|9 hr
|VW Beetle
|4
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|13 hr
|Jessie Winkar79
|413
|Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11)
|Thu
|BDW
|7
|Wheaton cop resigns over shoplifting charge (Oct '07)
|Jun 6
|Thiefs are scum
|29
|Loretto Convent property in Wheaton
|Jun 1
|Elohttub Ymkcil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC