Director John Avildsen dies at 81; wo...

Director John Avildsen dies at 81; won Oscar for 'Rocky'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Helmut Kohl, 1930-2017: Helmut Kohl, the physically imposing German chancellor whose reunification of a nation divided by the Cold War put Germany at the heart of a united Europe, died Friday, June 16, 2017, at age 87. Helmut Kohl, 1930-2017: Helmut Kohl, the physically imposing German chancellor whose reunification of a nation divided by the Cold War put Germany at the heart of a united Europe, died Adam West, 1928-2017: Adam West, who portrayed the superhero Batman in a wildly popular television show in the 1960s and who seemed trapped in the character's cape and tights for the rest of his career, died Friday, June 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. He was 88. The cause was leukemia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For advocates of gay adoption, progress but als... 7 min Imprtnrd 5
Knights of Columbus 1369 Grand Knight Speaks Out 1 hr Barbers corner 66
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 2 hr John Hverta 414
Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe... 2 hr Laughing at YOU 505
Danger! Do not try to date DuPage County women! (Jan '13) Sun dave f 6
DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di... Sun dave f 5
Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11) Jun 15 BDW 7
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC