Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher's system

Monday Jun 19

This April 7, 2011 file photo shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. A coroner's report released Monday, June 19, 2017, shows that Fisher had cocaine, ecstasy and heroin in her system when she became ill on a London to Los Angeles flight in December.

