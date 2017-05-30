Constable: Wheaton businessman pens adult fairy tale

Once upon a time, in his job as "vice president of something," Steven Wiley's moneymaking side cranked out documents with titles such as "The Challenges Presented to Money Market Funds by Floating Net Asset Values and Their Impact on the Broker-Dealer and Trust Business." The numbing reality of that topic sent the creative side of Steve Wiley scurrying into a tiny, basement office in what used to be the coal bin of his brick Tudor house in Wheaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.