CIBM Bank Announces Promotions to Executive Vice President

Today, CIBM Bank announced the promotion of four employees to Executive Vice President, including: Mr. Mark Wilmington - EVP & Director of Retail Banking, based in Peoria, Illinois; James Mullaney - EVP & Director of Corporate Banking, based in Wheaton, Illinois; Mr. Gary Maughan - EVP & Mortgage Banking Director, based in Naperville, Illinois; and Ms. Joanne Blaesing - EVP & Director of Community Development, based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

