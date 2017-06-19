Children's museum debuts water exhibit

A two-for-one celebration is coming up this weekend at the DuPage Children's Museum when a new exhibit, AWEsome Water, debuts as the museum celebrates its 30th birthday. The exhibit features tables flowing with water intended to teach children about the properties of water while demonstrating its power.

