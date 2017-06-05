Cantigny Park offers full Father's Day weekend
The park's first Family Night of the summer features a Cruise Night theme and live music by Joe Kalish at 5 p.m. and Final Say at 7 p.m. A variety of food trucks offer tasty options. The Movie in the Park series shows "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at 8:30 p.m. Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion will be on-site for photo opportunities throughout the evening.
