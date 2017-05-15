World War I obelisk being restored
For the next few months, anyone who walks, runs, bikes, or drives past the entrance of Wheaton's Northside Park may notice something different about the World War I Obelisk memorial there: scaffolding. Wheaton Park District has hired a contractor to restore the memorial at 1300 N. West St., which had been showing signs of wear and tear, project planner Brian Morrow said.
