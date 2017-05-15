World War I obelisk being restored

For the next few months, anyone who walks, runs, bikes, or drives past the entrance of Wheaton's Northside Park may notice something different about the World War I Obelisk memorial there: scaffolding. Wheaton Park District has hired a contractor to restore the memorial at 1300 N. West St., which had been showing signs of wear and tear, project planner Brian Morrow said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.