World War I obelisk being restored

World War I obelisk being restored

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Daily Herald

For the next few months, anyone who walks, runs, bikes, or drives past the entrance of Wheaton's Northside Park may notice something different about the World War I Obelisk memorial there: scaffolding. Wheaton Park District has hired a contractor to restore the memorial at 1300 N. West St., which had been showing signs of wear and tear, project planner Brian Morrow said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe... 9 hr Sts P and p 21
TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16) 15 hr Gladys 14
Naperville home to the sickos 15 hr Gladys 8
Poor sole 17 hr Unincorporated 4
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Mon Logan Owen 390
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr '17 robert higgins 8
Review: John Swider (Jun '15) Mar '17 CCS 3
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC