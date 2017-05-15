Wheaton Warrenville South High School senior receives full...
A graduating senior at Wheaton Warrenville South High School has received a full scholarship to attend Michigan State University beginning this fall. Kyle Kierzyk of Wheaton, Illinois will be a member of the Honors College at MSU plans to double major in chemical engineering in the College of Engineering and computational mathematics in the College of Natural Science.
