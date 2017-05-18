Wheaton man gets 34 years for sexuall...

Wheaton man gets 34 years for sexually assaulting girl

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Daily Herald

A Wheaton man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sexually assaulting a young girl over a five-year period was sentenced Friday to 34 years in prison. Timothy Peltz, 52, was sentenced by DuPage County Judge John Kinsella to 8½ years on each of four counts of predatory sexual assault of a child that will be served consecutively for 34 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe... 6 hr Sts P and p 118
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 6 hr Sammie Cross 391
TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16) Tue Gladys 14
Naperville home to the sickos Tue Gladys 8
Poor sole Tue Unincorporated 4
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr '17 robert higgins 8
Review: John Swider (Jun '15) Mar '17 CCS 3
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC