Wheaton man gets 34 years for sexually assaulting girl
A Wheaton man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sexually assaulting a young girl over a five-year period was sentenced Friday to 34 years in prison. Timothy Peltz, 52, was sentenced by DuPage County Judge John Kinsella to 8½ years on each of four counts of predatory sexual assault of a child that will be served consecutively for 34 years.
