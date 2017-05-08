Wheaton man charged with hate crime, vandalizing, burglarizing churches
A 36-year-old man is charged with committing a hate crime after vandalizing and burglarizing two Wheaton churches Monday, officials say. Michael D. Leathe, of the 100 block of Kensington Circle, is charged with burglary, institutional vandalism and committing a hate crime, according to a news release from the Wheaton Police Department.
