Wheaton Drama stages 'Producers'

Wheaton Drama's final production of the 2016-2017 season, "The Producers," a musical adaptation of the 1968 movie of the same name, opens Friday, May 26, and runs through Sunday, June 18. With the stage version adapted to be a bit more upbeat than the '68 movie, this record-breaking version of the show won 12 Tony Awards. "The Producers" is a zany story written in Mel Brooks' unique style of humor, with just enough ridiculousness to keep the audience entertained and laughing throughout.

