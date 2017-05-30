Two Hope steeplechase runners make NCAA final

Hope College is sending two runners to the NCAA championship final in the 3,000-meter steeplechase final this weekend in Geneva, Top-seeded Erin Herrmann cruised into her second national final for the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Thursday with a qualifying performance during preliminaries at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The senior from Wheaton, Illinois finished fourth in her heat at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a time of 10 minutes, 51.76 seconds.

