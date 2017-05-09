Tribune wins groundbreaking decision in FOIA case against College of DuPage, foundation
In a groundbreaking decision, an Illinois appellate court Tuesday ruled the College of DuPage Foundation is subject to the state's open records law and ordered that it turn over a federal subpoena the Tribune requested under the Freedom of Information Act . The unanimous decision - which upholds an earlier ruling by DuPage Circuit Judge Robert Gibson - marks the first time an Illinois higher court has ruled in favor of releasing records in the possession of a public college's fundraising organization.
