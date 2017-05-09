Tribune wins groundbreaking decision ...

Tribune wins groundbreaking decision in FOIA case against College of DuPage, foundation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

In a groundbreaking decision, an Illinois appellate court Tuesday ruled the College of DuPage Foundation is subject to the state's open records law and ordered that it turn over a federal subpoena the Tribune requested under the Freedom of Information Act . The unanimous decision - which upholds an earlier ruling by DuPage Circuit Judge Robert Gibson - marks the first time an Illinois higher court has ruled in favor of releasing records in the possession of a public college's fundraising organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Chicago passes referendum.... 3 hr resident 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 17 hr Nathan Bell74 385
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Mon Kathy 10
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
Review: John Swider (Jun '15) Mar '17 CCS 3
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb '17 Lromeo 1
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak (Oct '16) Feb '17 Captain Dingdong 5
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC