Tribune wins groundbreaking decision in FOIA case against College of DuPage, foundation

In a groundbreaking decision, an Illinois appellate court Tuesday ruled the College of DuPage Foundation is subject to the state's open records law and ordered that it turn over a federal subpoena the Tribune requested under the Freedom of Information Act . The unanimous decision - which upholds an earlier ruling by DuPage Circuit Judge Robert Gibson - marks the first time an Illinois higher court has ruled in favor of releasing records in the possession of a public college's fundraising organization.

