Teacher joins Naperville walk to help neurofibromatosis community
Noelle St. Germain of Bolingbrook has neurofibromatosis, an disorder that causes tumors to grow unpredictably. She will walk in the Great Steps 4NF Walk to support the Neurofibromatosis Midwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|1 hr
|Cicero Guy
|147
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|Ben Dover
|15
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Ellie Jenkins78
|392
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|Fri
|Keyanna
|1
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Lord of Darkness
|15
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|May 16
|Gladys
|14
|Naperville home to the sickos
|May 16
|Gladys
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC