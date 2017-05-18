Straight from the Source: What the 100-year-old First Division does today
On his trip to Iraq, First Division Museum Director Paul Herbert met with Sgts. Christian Kim, left, of Deerfield and Vladislov Dobin of Lake Zurich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|3 min
|Sts P and p
|214
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Ben Dover
|15
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|May 19
|Ellie Jenkins78
|392
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|May 19
|Keyanna
|1
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|May 18
|Lord of Darkness
|15
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|May 16
|Gladys
|14
|Naperville home to the sickos
|May 16
|Gladys
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC