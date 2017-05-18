Roskam expresses 'alarm' over Trump, ...

Roskam expresses 'alarm' over Trump, Russia intel report

Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton says he is troubled by reports that President Donald Trump gave classified information to the Russians, Conservative Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton is expressing "alarm" at reports that President Donald J. Trump shared classified information with Russian officials. "It is the president's responsibility to protect America's secrets from America's enemies," Roskam told the Daily Herald in a written statement.

