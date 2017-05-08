Report: Man charged with threatening Wheaton officers, catholic school in Naperville
A Massachusetts man is facing charges he threatened to "terrorize" St. Raphael Catholic School in Naperville and threatening harm to Chicago Archbishop Blase Joseph Cupich, the Chicago Tribune is reporting. Naperville police and DuPage County court records show William H. MacKinnon, 48, also faces charges for threatening a Wheaton police officer and the Wheaton Fire chief, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.
