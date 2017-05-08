Report: Man charged with threatening ...

Report: Man charged with threatening Wheaton officers, catholic school in Naperville

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

A Massachusetts man is facing charges he threatened to "terrorize" St. Raphael Catholic School in Naperville and threatening harm to Chicago Archbishop Blase Joseph Cupich, the Chicago Tribune is reporting. Naperville police and DuPage County court records show William H. MacKinnon, 48, also faces charges for threatening a Wheaton police officer and the Wheaton Fire chief, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) 9 hr Kathy 10
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 20 hr Bo Wright 384
rude people in naperville (Apr '07) May 4 Anthony 4
Naperville home to the sickos May 4 Slayer 5
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
Review: John Swider (Jun '15) Mar '17 CCS 3
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb '17 Lromeo 1
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC