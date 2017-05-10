Religious orders, archdiocese divest from fossil fuel companies

Representatives of five religious communities and the Archdiocese of Pescara-Penne, Italy, have announced that they will no longer invest in fossil fuel companies. The communities, inspired by Pope Francis's encyclical Laudato Si' , include the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters, the Daughters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary of Wheaton, Illinois, St. Joseph's Province of the Passionist order in the United Kingdom; and in Italy, the Society of Jesus and the Siloe Monastic Community.

