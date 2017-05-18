Preservationists given deadlines to r...

Preservationists given deadlines to restore McKee House

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

The historic McKee House in Churchill Woods Forest Preserve will be demolished if a private group fails to raise $400,000 by Oct. 1, 2019, to restore the building. The clock is ticking on efforts to restore the historic McKee House now that Glen Ellyn has inked a deal to lease it and other buildings at Churchill Woods Forest Preserve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe... 1 hr Sts P and p 122
Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13) 5 hr Lord of Darkness 15
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 15 hr Sammie Cross 391
TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16) May 16 Gladys 14
Naperville home to the sickos May 16 Gladys 8
Poor sole May 16 Unincorporated 4
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr '17 robert higgins 8
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,424 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC