Plaintiffs propose settlement to Hinsdale Middle School lawsuit
The group of Clarendon Hills residents who filed a lawsuit challenging the validity of the referendum voters approved in November for a new Hinsdale Middle School claim they have offered a settlement proposal to Hinsdale-Clarendon Hills Elementary District 181. Superintendent Don White said the five plaintiffs have been invited to join the school board's executive session Monday night, which will follow the board's regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Clarendon Hills Middle School, 301 Chicago Ave., Clarendon Hills White would not confirm whether the five Clarendon Hills homeowners, who are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, have presented a settlement agreement.
