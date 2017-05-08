No ordinary dog walk in Naperville
Clare Kelly pushes her disabled rescue dog, Millie, as friend Bridget Kelly pushes her daughter Cora, 3, in strollers at the A.D.O.P.T. Shelter's Makin' Strides for Strays fundraising walk Sunday in Naperville. The friends from Wheaton said Millie and Cora have been stroller buddies for years.
