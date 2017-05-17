New restaurants, riverfront patios 'absolutely spectacular' in Naperville
A Wine Bar is set to host a soft opening in early June and a grand opening June 23 at the Water Street District in downtown Naperville. The Riverwalk in downtown Naperville has a new southern border from Main to Webster streets, where the Water Street District is starting to come to life with two new restaurants expected to open in June.
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|1 min
|Mr Lawyer
|48
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Gladys
|14
|Naperville home to the sickos
|Tue
|Gladys
|8
|Poor sole
|Tue
|Unincorporated
|4
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Mon
|Logan Owen
|390
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|robert higgins
|8
|Review: John Swider (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|CCS
|3
