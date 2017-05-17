New restaurants, riverfront patios 'a...

New restaurants, riverfront patios 'absolutely spectacular' in Naperville

Friday May 12

A Wine Bar is set to host a soft opening in early June and a grand opening June 23 at the Water Street District in downtown Naperville. The Riverwalk in downtown Naperville has a new southern border from Main to Webster streets, where the Water Street District is starting to come to life with two new restaurants expected to open in June.

Wheaton, IL

