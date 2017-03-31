Monetta Financial Services Inc Buys Broadcom, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Lennar Corp, Sells ...

Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Monetta Financial Services Inc buys Broadcom, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Lennar Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, Apple Inc, Albemarle Corp, Nucor Corp, sells Qualcomm Inc, Chevron Corp, Apache Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Tesoro Corp during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monetta Financial Services Inc. As of 2017-03-31, Monetta Financial Services Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

