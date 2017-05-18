Life after death: Program delves into the meanings behind mourning
Madeline and Ken Kwiatkowski paid a visit to the Naperville Cemetery on Saturday, but they weren't there to remember loved ones. Instead, the Wheaton couple were drawn by a Naper Settlement program, "Victorian Memory and Mourning," which explored the death and bereavement traditions practiced in the 1800s and offered a primer on how to interpret the symbols seen on 19th-century grave markers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|52 min
|Keyanna
|12
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|2 hr
|M A fin P too
|144
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|12 hr
|Ellie Jenkins78
|392
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|17 hr
|Keyanna
|1
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Lord of Darkness
|15
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|May 16
|Gladys
|14
|Naperville home to the sickos
|May 16
|Gladys
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC