Life after death: Program delves into the meanings behind mourning

Madeline and Ken Kwiatkowski paid a visit to the Naperville Cemetery on Saturday, but they weren't there to remember loved ones. Instead, the Wheaton couple were drawn by a Naper Settlement program, "Victorian Memory and Mourning," which explored the death and bereavement traditions practiced in the 1800s and offered a primer on how to interpret the symbols seen on 19th-century grave markers.

