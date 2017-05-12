Judge denies lower bond for man accused of Illinois Prairie Path attack
A judge Friday declined to reduce the bond of a Winfield man accused of grabbing a woman on the Illinois Prairie Path last month and suspected in a similar incident last year. After hearing a DuPage County prosecutor argue that Matthew Grover would, if released on bond, be living close to the path, Judge Brian Telander opted to not lower bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County farm and jewel
|4 hr
|Regan
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|9 hr
|Emily Cruise
|389
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|robert higgins
|8
|Review: John Swider (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|CCS
|3
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb '17
|Lromeo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC