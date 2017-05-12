Judge denies lower bond for man accus...

Judge denies lower bond for man accused of Illinois Prairie Path attack

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A judge Friday declined to reduce the bond of a Winfield man accused of grabbing a woman on the Illinois Prairie Path last month and suspected in a similar incident last year. After hearing a DuPage County prosecutor argue that Matthew Grover would, if released on bond, be living close to the path, Judge Brian Telander opted to not lower bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
County farm and jewel 4 hr Regan 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 9 hr Emily Cruise 389
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May 8 Kathy 10
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr '17 robert higgins 8
Review: John Swider (Jun '15) Mar '17 CCS 3
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb '17 Lromeo 1
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC