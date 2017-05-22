Images: Another busy Week in Pictures
College Preparatory School of America in Lombard members host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building it will construct behind its existing school at 331 W. Madison Street in Lombard. The new building will house high school students when it is finished in about 18 months.
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|1 hr
|Cicero Guy
|285
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|21 hr
|Kevin Lynch75
|393
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Ben Dover
|15
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|May 19
|Keyanna
|1
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|May 18
|Lord of Darkness
|15
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|May 16
|Gladys
|14
|Naperville home to the sickos
|May 16
|Gladys
|8
