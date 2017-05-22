Images: Another busy Week in Pictures

Images: Another busy Week in Pictures

College Preparatory School of America in Lombard members host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building it will construct behind its existing school at 331 W. Madison Street in Lombard. The new building will house high school students when it is finished in about 18 months.

