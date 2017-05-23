'I blew him away:' Retiree charged in...

'I blew him away:' Retiree charged in shooting Amtrak conductor

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

WHEATON, Ill. - A retired federal law enforcement officer from Wisconsin told investigators he shot and seriously injured an Amtrak train conductor because he wasn't allowed to de-board early at a suburban Chicago stop, prosecutors said Friday.

