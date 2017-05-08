Gary Avenue, Orchard Road resurfacing...

Gary Avenue, Orchard Road resurfacing could delay Wheaton drivers

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Two major road resurfacing projects will soon begin in Wheaton, and city engineers are telling drivers to plan ahead for some delays. Contractors will work on the projects concurrently on segments of Gary Avenue and Orchard Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 6 hr Bo Wright 384
rude people in naperville (Apr '07) May 4 Anthony 4
Naperville home to the sickos May 4 Slayer 5
News Hubert D. Thompson Found Insane in Neighbor Murder (Sep '09) May 3 Cody 11
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
Review: John Swider (Jun '15) Mar '17 CCS 3
News 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage... Feb '17 Lromeo 1
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dupage County was issued at May 08 at 3:06PM CDT

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC