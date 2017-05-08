Gary Avenue, Orchard Road resurfacing could delay Wheaton drivers
Two major road resurfacing projects will soon begin in Wheaton, and city engineers are telling drivers to plan ahead for some delays. Contractors will work on the projects concurrently on segments of Gary Avenue and Orchard Road.
