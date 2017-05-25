Evangelism and Movements: July CPLF Gathering
This is a growing peer group, specifically focused on those who are leading church planting efforts in their denomination and/or network. It regularly features leaders who represent around 75% of all North American evangelical church planting in a given year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christianity Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|7 min
|Barbers corner
|375
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|22 hr
|Will Roth77
|396
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|May 20
|Ben Dover
|15
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|May 19
|Keyanna
|1
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|May 18
|Lord of Darkness
|15
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|May 16
|Gladys
|14
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|robert higgins
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC