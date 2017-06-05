DuPage forest preserve considers club...

DuPage forest preserve considers clubhouse for Addison golf course

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Daily Herald

The Preserve at Oak Meadows in Addison is slated to reopen for golf this summer after undergoing a $16.8 million renovation. The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, which owns the property, is considering the possibility of building a new clubhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 15 min Jack Knox 404
Knights of Columbus Council 1369 Naperville 7 hr OlllllllO 8
Review: M C Property Management (Aug '08) 11 hr Homeowner 38
Chris Prochut 12 hr Sts P and p 3
News Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river... 13 hr AlwaysRight 9
Murder minded Johnnyboy 16 hr Laughing at YOU 27
Living Life With Guilt 16 hr Laughing at YOU 6
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC