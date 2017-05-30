Could Wheaton Park District help save...

Could Wheaton Park District help save historic building?

Tuesday May 23

The House of Seven Gables, a historic home on the Loretto Convent property in Wheaton, could be saved as part of an agreement coming before the Wheaton Park District Board on Wednesday. A photo taken from the Daily Herald drone shows the Loretto Convent in relation to neighboring homes to the west.

