Could Wheaton Park District help save historic building?
The House of Seven Gables, a historic home on the Loretto Convent property in Wheaton, could be saved as part of an agreement coming before the Wheaton Park District Board on Wednesday. A photo taken from the Daily Herald drone shows the Loretto Convent in relation to neighboring homes to the west.
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops and Domestic Violence
|4 min
|Sts P and p
|124
|Hey Johnnyboy or whatever you r calling yourself
|15 min
|Sts P and p
|1
|Honesty is the best policy
|2 hr
|Sts P and p
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|4 hr
|Allie Tryon
|402
|schmale & north ave
|12 hr
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|12 hr
|Donnie
|5
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|14 hr
|Sts P and p
|566
