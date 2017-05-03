College of DuPage student takes seat ...

College of DuPage student takes seat on school's board

Monday May 1

College of DuPage student Daniel Markwell, center, was seated last week on the Glen Ellyn school's board of trustees along with Christine Fenne of Wheaton and Alan Bennett of Lombard. After becoming politically active during last year's Democratic primary and spending months volunteering on several campaigns, Daniel Markwell was left wondering what to do when the November election was over.

Wheaton, IL

