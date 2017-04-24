College of DuPage faculty member seeking Democratic nomination for 6th Congressional District
College of DuPage adjunct faculty member Suzyn Price has announced she will seek the Democratic nomination for Illinois' 6th Congressional District in the March 2018 primary election. As such, she will have the chance to face U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Wheaton, in the November 2018 general election.
