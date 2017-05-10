Circle K opens convenience store in W...

Circle K opens convenience store in Wheaton

Monday May 8 Read more: Daily Herald

Circle K will have a grand opening for the newest location at 100 W. Geneva Road in Wheaton at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12. It continues throughout the weekend. Unlike other convenience stores, Circle K will offer fresh made pizza and breakfast sandwiches.

Wheaton, IL

