Circle K opens convenience store in Wheaton
Circle K will have a grand opening for the newest location at 100 W. Geneva Road in Wheaton at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12. It continues throughout the weekend. Unlike other convenience stores, Circle K will offer fresh made pizza and breakfast sandwiches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|3 hr
|Emily Cruise
|389
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|Tue
|resident
|1
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|robert higgins
|8
|Review: John Swider (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|CCS
|3
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb '17
|Lromeo
|1
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Captain Dingdong
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC