Area Mayors Attend Military and Veterans Affairs Summit

Area Mayors were invited by DuPage County Board Chairman Daniel J. Cronin on behalf of Comcast, a major employer in DuPage County, to attend a Military and Veterans Affairs Summit at Cantigny in Wheaton on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 to affirm the company's commitment to hiring 10,000 veterans, reservists, and families of military personnel. Featured in the photo from left to right is Mayor Rod Craig of the Village of Hanover Park, Mayor Ruben Pineda of West Chicago, Mayor David Brummel of Warrenville, Mayor Michael J. Gresk of Wheaton, Mayor Rich Veenstra of Addison, Mayor Franco A. Coladipietro of Bloomingdale, and Mayor Frank Severino of Carol Stream.

