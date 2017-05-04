30 Days, 30 Grads: Judah Christian al...

30 Days, 30 Grads: Judah Christian alum learned to bend when finger couldn't

Thursday May 4 Read more: The News-Gazette

Champaign resident Matt Zuckermann's life came to a stop during his freshman year at the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music, when an injury caused the accomplished drummer to lose the ability to bend the index finger on his right hand. The 2012 Judah Christian graduate could no longer set the beat for the college's symphony orchestra and percussion ensemble - other than playing the triangle.

