30 Days, 30 Grads: Judah Christian alum learned to bend when finger couldn't
Champaign resident Matt Zuckermann's life came to a stop during his freshman year at the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music, when an injury caused the accomplished drummer to lose the ability to bend the index finger on his right hand. The 2012 Judah Christian graduate could no longer set the beat for the college's symphony orchestra and percussion ensemble - other than playing the triangle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|2 hr
|Bo Wright
|384
|rude people in naperville (Apr '07)
|May 4
|Anthony
|4
|Naperville home to the sickos
|May 4
|Slayer
|5
|Hubert D. Thompson Found Insane in Neighbor Murder (Sep '09)
|May 3
|Cody
|11
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|robert higgins
|8
|Review: John Swider (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|CCS
|3
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb '17
|Lromeo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC