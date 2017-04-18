YouTube co-founder among IMSA alumni ...

YouTube co-founder among IMSA alumni giving back to alma mater

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Daily Herald

YouTube founder Steve Chen says he was the kind of kid who'd spend weekend days alone, playing on his computer. He thought he was the only one like that until he enrolled at the Illinois Math and Science Academy, a three-year residential public school in Aurora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 9 hr Jordan Meyer 366
Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16) Apr 15 Filthy Naperville 21
News Controversial gas station project clears hurdle... Apr 14 untruenorth 1
Gangs (May '08) Apr 11 all is fair 26
NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16) Apr 10 The whole town is... 30
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Apr 5 Failures 13
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC