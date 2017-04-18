YouTube co-founder among IMSA alumni giving back to alma mater
YouTube founder Steve Chen says he was the kind of kid who'd spend weekend days alone, playing on his computer. He thought he was the only one like that until he enrolled at the Illinois Math and Science Academy, a three-year residential public school in Aurora.
